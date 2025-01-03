Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday, following mixed cues from global peers.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,190 level, a discount of nearly 92 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Thursday, the domestic equity market ended with strong gains, with both the benchmark indices jumping nearly 2% each.

The Sensex jumped 1,436.30 points, or 1.83%, to close at 79,943.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 445.75 points, or 1.88%, higher at 24,188.65.

Nifty 50 formed a long bull candle on the daily chart that has surpassed the cluster hurdles like 10/20 day EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and also the opening downside gap of 19th December which has been filled at 24,150, according to said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

“This is a positive indication and signals an important turnaround for the market on upside. The recent swing low of 23,460 of 31st December could now be considered as a larger degree higher bottom formation. The short-term trend of Nifty remains strong on the upside and one may expect Nifty 50 to move towards the next hurdle of 24,400 levels. Any dips from here could find support around 23,900,” said Shetti.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 witnessed an excellent upmove on January 2 and closed the day with hefty gains of 445 points.

“The Nifty has moved above the 200 DMA after several failed attempts in recent sessions. Additionally, the index has crossed above the 21 EMA on the daily timeframe, confirming a bullish trend. The RSI is also in a bullish crossover. The index appears to be a ‘buy on dips’ candidate following a strong closing. Support is placed at 24,000, while on the higher end, it may move towards 24,500,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

According to VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, the combination of 200- and 50-day EMAs continues to present a good buying opportunity for medium-term investors in ETFs and those making investment decisions based on the index trends.

“This market movement still presents a great opportunity to pick value stocks in companies with a solid order book for the next few quarters. Nifty 50 is expected to gain support between 24,200 and 24,340 and meet resistance near 24,000 and 23,940,” Ambala said.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index surged 544.95 points, or 1.07%, to close at 51,605.55 on Thursday, forming a long green candle on the daily timeframe.

“Bank Nifty index has pivoted toward a bullish stance, supported by consistent buying near its base at the 51,000 level. The dips have served as buying opportunities, suggesting a gradual yet steady shift in sentiment toward the positive side. The 51,000 – 52,000 range, marked by significant open interest on both sides, highlights the ongoing tug-of-war between buyers and sellers,” said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

According to him, the Bank Nifty index has established a reliable base near the 200-DEMA, within the 51,000 – 50,900 zone, which acts as a strong support region. On the upside, the 51,700 – 52,000 range, aligned with the 20-DEMA and heavy call writing, poses a significant barrier for further upward movement.

“Should the index break above the 52,000 resistance, it could trigger an aggressive short-covering rally, potentially propelling it toward the 52,700 mark. Until such a breakout materializes, adopting a ‘Buy on dips’ strategy remains the most prudent approach for the traders,” Dhameja said.