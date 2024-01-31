Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on January 31
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,617 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,625.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Wednesday tracking mixed global market cues ahead of events like US Federal Reserve meeting outcome and India’s interim budget.
