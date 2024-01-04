The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday following weak cues from global markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,620 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,595.

On January 3, the benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session as investors opted for profit taking in high-valuation stocks.

The Sensex fell 535.88 points to close at 71,356.60, while the Nifty 50 ended 148.45 points, or 0.69%, lower at 21,517.35.

Nifty 50 formed a long negative candle on the daily chart that has placed it at the edge of breaking below the immediate support of 10-Day EMA, which was offering support for the Nifty 50 for the past two months. This is not a good sign.

“The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and present weakness could be in line with the formation of new higher bottom of the sequence. Still, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal pattern as of now," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term trend for Nifty 50 continues to be negative and a decisive move below 21,500 levels could open the next downside of 21,255 (20-day EMA) and next 20,980 levels in the near term.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Predictions The Nifty 50 index dipped below the support level of 21,650, resulting in a decline towards 21,500.

“The prevailing sentiment appears weak, highlighted by the index closing below the crucial support at 21,650. If it continues to drop below 21,500 in the upcoming days, it could potentially exacerbate the negative sentiment, especially with expectations of substantial unwinding by put writers below 21,500," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The broader market outlook suggests a sell-on-rise strategy as long as it stays below 21,650, he added.

Bank Nifty Predictions The Bank Nifty ended off day’s low on Wednesday, dropping 57 points to close at 47,705.

“The Bank Nifty experienced significant volatility on the day of the weekly expiry, maintaining a bearish trend as long as it stays below the key level of 48,000. The index, however, managed to sustain above its 20-day moving average (20DMA) support at 47,688. It is crucial for the index to hold this level, as a decisive break below it could intensify the selling pressure in the market," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

Shah suggests traders should closely monitor the movements around 48,000 and 47,688 for potential trend changes and trading opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

