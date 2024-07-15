Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 15

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,616.50 level, a premium of 87 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
The Sensex jumped 622.00 points to close at 80,519.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 186.20 points, or 0.77%, higher at 24,502.15. MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATH
The Sensex jumped 622.00 points to close at 80,519.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 186.20 points, or 0.77%, higher at 24,502.15. MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATH

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open in green amid mixed global cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,616.50 level, a premium of 87 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the domestic equity benchmark indices ended with strong gains, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,500 level for the first time.

The Sensex jumped 622.00 points to close at 80,519.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 186.20 points, or 0.77%, higher at 24,502.15.

Nifty 50 formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 15

“Technically, this pattern indicates an attempt of upside breakout of the hurdle around 24,400 - 24,450 levels. Nifty seems to have completed a one day dip recently and started to move up. Similar action was noticed on the daily chart on 24th June and the Nifty continued its upside momentum later,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the short term trend of Nifty remains positive and having moved above the hurdle of 24,400 levels, there is a possibility of Nifty moving towards the next upside target of 24,950 levels in the near term.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 index showed an attempt of an upside breakout of the range on July 12, powered by IT the sector and closed the day higher by 186 points.

“The Nifty has given a consolidation breakout on the daily chart, driven by a strong technical breakout in IT giants. The sentiment looks positive from here, as the indicators and popular overlays indicate a continuation of strength. Support is visible at 24,400, where significant short buildup has been seen by the put writers. The buy-on-dips strategy should favor the street until Nifty falls below 24,400,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

On the higher end, he believes the current rally might extend towards 24,800.

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today believes the broader trend remains bullish but the high valuation continues to raise alarm for short-term traders and investors.

“In this situation, hedging positions and exploring dips as buying opportunities would be suitable. However, factors like US CPI data and the upcoming Union Budget are expected to add positive momentum to the market,” said Ambala.

On the basis of these aspects, she expects Nifty’s key support levels between 24,480 and 24,350, and resistance between 25,630 and 24,700.

Also Read | Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, GNFC among 11 stocks in F&O ban list today

Bank Nifty Prediction

Bank Nifty index ended flat at 52,278.90 on Friday, forming a Doji candlestick pattern, indicating indecision in the market.

“The Bank Nifty remained volatile throughout the day before closing flat. Sentiment might continue to favor the bulls, as the index appears to have found support at the 21 EMA on the daily timeframe on Thursday. The buy-on-dips strategy looks best from the current perspective until it falls below 21,700,” De said.

On the higher end, according to him, resistance is visible at 52,800; above 52,800, the index might continue its upward journey towards 54,000.

Also Read | Should you buy Jio Financial Services shares berfore Q1 results today?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.4%

1 of 7Read Full Story
63

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 15

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.000.00
    Chennai
    73,972.000.00
    Delhi
    74,771.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue