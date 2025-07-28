Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 28

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a muted opening on Monday, tracking mixed global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,832 level, a discount of nearly 18 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended with sharp losses, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 24,900 level.

The Sensex crashed 721.08 points, or 0.88%, to close at 81,463.09, while the Nifty 50 settled 225.10 points, or 0.90%, lower at 24,837.00.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 broke the key support level of 24,880 and formed a big bearish candle on the daily chart, signalling weakness. On the weekly scale, the Nifty 50 slipped 0.53%, highlighting a broader weakening trend.

“Nifty 50 closed below its 50-Day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time in several weeks. Meanwhile, the gap between the 9-day and 20-day EMAs has begun to widen, indicating a strengthening bearish outlook in the short term. The index also breached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the previous swing low to high, which was placed near 24,920, signaling a potential breakdown of the recent recovery attempt,” said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stands at 40, while the MACD continues to widen its gap between the fast and slow lines.

“The earlier ‘buy-on-dip’ approach may now give way to a ‘sell-on-rise’ strategy unless the index manages to reclaim and sustain above the crucial 25,200 level, which would be necessary to revive the upward trajectory,” Mehra said.

Dr. Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in noted that the Nifty 50 index has closed near the lower Bollinger Band, a support from which can push the index upside.

“The momentum indicators in today’s fall have come into the oversold region, which can also push the markets upside from current levels. The index is also at a strong weekly Buy level between 24,600 - 24,800, a bounce from this level can present a strong selling opportunity near the 25,200 levels,” said Dwarakanath.

According to VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, Nifty 50 crossed its 50-day EMA, which was a key technical support for short-term traders.

“Following this breach, I advise traders to adopt a sell-on-rise strategy. Investors focused on industrial sector ETFs might consider the 24,500 level as an initial entry point. Considering these factors, we can expect the Nifty 50 to gain support between 24,720 and 24,500 and meet resistance near 24,980 and 25,050,” Ambala said.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index declined 537.15 points, or 0.94%, to close at 56,528.90 on Friday. For the week, Bank Nifty registered a modest gain of 0.44%.

“From a technical standpoint, the weekly price action has resulted in the formation of a Gravestone Doji candlestick pattern, which typically signals indecision in the market and a potential reversal when it appears after an up-move. This pattern, coupled with the repeated failure to breach resistance, suggests caution in the near term, with the need for a strong breakout to resume upward momentum,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

Going ahead, according to Shah, the zone of 57,300 - 57,400 is likely to continue to act as a crucial hurdle for the Bank Nifty index, while on the downside, the zone of 56,200 - 56,100 will act as important support as it is the confluence of the 50-day EMA and prior swing low.

“Any sustainable move below the level of 56,100 will lead to further selling pressure in the Bank Nifty index upto the level of 55,500 in the short term,” Shah said.

Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group highlighted that the Bank Nifty index closed below its 21-day EMA, indicating short-term weakness.

“However, the broader trend remains positive, with the 55-day EMA holding firm near the 56,000 level and the index still trading above its ascending trendline. This suggests the current dip presents a buying opportunity. Strong support is seen at 56,000; a breach below this may lead to a decline toward 55,300. On the upside, 57,100 is the immediate resistance,” Singhania said.

A breakout above this level could trigger fresh buying momentum, potentially pushing the Bank Nifty index toward 57,600 and new all-time highs, he added.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates said that the Bank Nifty index breached its 50-DEMA support and formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, reflecting sustained selling at higher levels.

“Last week’s low of Bank Nifty is placed near 56,200, which will now act as the next crucial support. Until the index decisively crosses 57,320, traders are advised to book profits on bounces and wait for a clear breakout for fresh upside momentum,” Yedve said.