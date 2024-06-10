Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 10 after Narendra Modi sworn in as PM
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,285 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a weak opening on Monday amid mixed global cues.
