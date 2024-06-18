Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 18
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,590 level, a premium of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ Friday’s close.
Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday following gains in global markets.
