Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 21
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,595 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Friday amid weak global cues.
