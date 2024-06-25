Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 25
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,580 level, a premium of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a muted opening on Tuesday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
