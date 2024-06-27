Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 27
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,800 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday following weak cues from Asian markets.
