Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 28
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,180 level, a premium of nearly 85 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Friday led by supportive global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started