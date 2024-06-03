Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 3 after Exit Polls 2024, India GDP
Gift Nifty trends also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,370 level, a premium of nearly 660 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply higher on Monday with the benchmark Nifty 50 likely to hit record highs, after the Lok Sabha elections exit polls, upbeat India’s GDP growth and positive global market cues.
