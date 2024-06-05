Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 5 after Lok Sabha election results 2024
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,060 level, a premium of nearly 150 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid short-covering after a sharp fall in the previous session.
