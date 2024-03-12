Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 12
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,445 levels, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices are expected to open on a cautious note Tuesday amid mixed cues from global peers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started