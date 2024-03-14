Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 14
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,048 level, a discount of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to extend losses on Thursday after a sharp drop in the previous session, tracking mixed cues from global peers.
