Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 15
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,152 level, a discount of more than 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices are likely to open lower on Friday tracking weak global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started