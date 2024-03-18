Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 18
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,060 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a weak note Monday following mixed global market cues.
