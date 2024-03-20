Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 20
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a green start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,910 level, a discount of over 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a mildly positive note Wednesday tracking upbeat sentiment in global markets.
