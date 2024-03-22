Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 22
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,091 level, a discount of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a muted opening on Friday amid mixed global market cues.
