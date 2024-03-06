Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 6
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,405 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday following weak sentiment in the global market.
