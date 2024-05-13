Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 13
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,080 level, a discount of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weak global market cues.
