Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 18
Nifty 50 on the weekly chart has bounced back sharply this week. After the formation of long bear candle in the last week, a formation of long bull candle from the lows signals a bullish Piercing line type candle pattern. One may expect further upside in the short term.
The Indian stock market is open today as the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session.
