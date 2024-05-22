Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 22
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,630 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
