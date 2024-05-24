Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 24
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,950 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday tracking weak global cues.
