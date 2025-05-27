Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 27

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday amid mixed global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,036 level, a premium of nearly 1 point from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the domestic equity market ended with strong gains, with the benchmark Nifty 50 reclaiming the 25,000 level.

The Sensex rose 455.37 points, or 0.56%, to close at 82,176.45, while the Nifty 50 settled 148.00 points, or 0.60%, higher at 25,001.15.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex formed a bullish candle on daily charts and an uptrend continuation formation on intraday charts, indicating a further uptrend from the current levels.

“For traders, 81,900 would act as a key support zone for Sensex. Above this level, bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, 82,500 - 82,800 would act as key resistance areas for traders. However, below 81,900, Sensex is likely to retest the levels of 81,600 - 81,500,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 registered a gain of 0.60% to close at 25,001.15 on May 26, and formed a small-bodied candle, indicating intraday consolidation with a positive tilt.

“Nifty 50 appears to have regained its momentum, decisively breaking out from its consolidation zone of 24,500 - 25,000. Immediate resistance is now seen at 25,207, a level derived from the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the entire fall from 26,277 to 21,743. On the downside, 24,800 could offer immediate support for the Nifty 50,” said Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities highlighted that the Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a contracting range with a positive skew, as seen on the hourly chart. The daily RSI remains stable at 61, suggesting healthy momentum without being overbought.

“The index holds comfortably above short-term moving averages, supporting a constructive positive trend. The immediate support remains at 24,900, followed by 24,820. The 25,180 – 25,200 zone remains a crucial resistance area, aligning with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. A breakout above 25,200 may open room for further gains in the coming sessions,” Mehra said.

According to Dr. Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in, Nifty 50 has shown a consolidation between 24,500 and 25,150 levels, and a breach of any one of these can further decide the price action.

“The momentum on the upside in a higher timeframe is indicating a possible breakout towards 25,700 levels. The Bollinger Band on a daily chart continued its expansion, suggesting a possible breakout in the index from the current level. The momentum indicators are rising from the oversold region in yesterday’s bounce, suggesting further upside in the index,” said Dwarakanath.

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today said that the Nifty 50 index formed a shooting star candlestick pattern near its previous resistance range. However, with the current RSI at 61, the market undertone is still bullish and suggests a moderate buying zone for traders and short- and mid-term investors.

“Given the current state of the market, any decline up to 24,850 should be regarded as a solid support level. In case of any gap-up opening in today’s session, the 25,000 mark will be used as a benchmark to establish a new trend. In that case, the range between 25,180 and 25,300 may emerge as the resistance levels, and the range near 24,870 and 25,000 could be viewed as support levels,” Ambala said.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index gained 173.75 points, or 0.31%, to close at 55,572.00 on Monday, forming a green candle with both-side shadow on the daily chart, indicating indecision.

“Bank Nifty formed a high wave candle with a higher high and higher low signaling continuation of the up move for the second session in a row as buying demand emerged from the 20 days EMA. The index on Monday’s session tested the upper band of the last 4 weeks consolidation range placed around 55,800 - 56,000 levels,” said Bajaj Broking Research.

Overall, it expects the Bank Nifty index to extend the last 4 weeks’ consolidation in the broad range of 56,000 - 53,500. Only a move above 56,000 levels will signal acceleration of the up move towards 56,700 levels in the coming weeks.

“In the last 23 sessions, it has retraced just 38.2% of the prior 9-session rally (49,157 – 56,098), indicating a shallow pullback that suggests underlying strength and potential higher bottom formation. Immediate support is placed at 54,800 levels while the short-term support is seen at 54,000 - 53,500 being the confluence of key retracement and 50 days EMA,” said Bajaj Broking Research.

According to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd., the Bank Nifty index is facing resistance near 56,000 – 56,100 levels.

“A sustained move above this level could trigger a fresh breakout, which will drive the index towards 57,000–57,500 levels. On the downside, 21-DEMA support is placed near 54,720. As long as the index remains above this level, it is likely to continue its bullish momentum,” Yedve said.

