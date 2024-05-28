Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 28
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,020 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Tuesday following mixed global cues.
