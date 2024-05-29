Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 29
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,830 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to extend losses and open lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues.
