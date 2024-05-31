Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 31
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,690 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday following mixed cues from global peers.
