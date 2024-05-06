Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 6
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,685 level, a premium of nearly 110 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Monday amid positive global market cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message