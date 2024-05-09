Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 9
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 22,388 level, a discount of 4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices are expected to open flat with a negative bias on Thursday amid mixed global market cues.
