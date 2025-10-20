Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 20 ahead of Diwali 2025

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking upbeat global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,965 level, a premium of nearly 207 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended higher, extending its rally for the third consecutive session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,700 level.

The Sensex jumped 484.53 points, or 0.58%, to close at 83,952.19, while the Nifty 50 settled 124.55 points, or 0.49%, higher at 25,709.85.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex is holding higher high and higher low series formation on daily and intraday charts. For the week, Sensex rallied 1.76%, marking its third consecutive week of positive closing. On weekly charts, a long bullish candle has formed.

“We are of the view that the short-term market texture is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, some profit booking may occur at higher levels. For Sensex traders, 83,000 - 82,400 would act as key support zones, while 84,400 and 85,300 would be the crucial resistance levels for the bulls. However, below 82,400, the uptrend would become vulnerable,” said Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, believes that the Sensex is likely to continue its northward journey in the short term, with potential to test 84,600, followed by 85,000.

“On the downside, the zone of 83,200 – 83,100 will act as a crucial support area, cushioning against any near-term volatility,” said Shah.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, which is back-to-back for the second consecutive session. For the week, Nifty 50 gained 1.68%, marking its third consecutive weekly rise.

“The present bullish chart pattern indicates a decisive breakout of a crucial hurdle like down sloping trend line around 25,400 - 25,500 levels. Nifty 50, on the weekly chart, formed a long bull candle that surpassed the crucial trend line resistance around 25,500. Bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact as per weekly timeframe chart,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The next upside target to be watched is around 26,200, and immediate support is placed at 25,500, he added.

Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group noted that the bullish momentum in Nifty 50 is supported by heavyweights trading above key EMAs, a positive MACD, and RSI near 70, indicating robust buying interest.

“Resistance is expected near 26,000, where a breakout could push the index towards all-time highs around 26,300. On the downside, the 25,400 - 25,500 zone remains critical support, providing a strong base for sustained upward movement amid positive market sentiment and healthy inflows,” said Singhania.

According to Sudeep Shah, as per the measure rule of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern, the medium-term upside target for Nifty 50 is placed at 26,730, while on the downside, the support zone of 25,400 – 25,350 will be crucial to watch, acting as a buffer against any short-term volatility.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty ended 290.80 points, or 0.51%, higher at 57,713.35, forming a solid bullish candle on the daily chart. For the week, Bank Nifty surged 1.95%, rising for the third consecutive week and trading above both the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, signaling sustained bullish momentum.

“Bank Nifty index continues to maintain a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows, confirming a sustained upward bias. The RSI, placed at 74, remains firmly in positive territory, signalling strong momentum, while the MACD continues to advance. The short-term moving averages also remain positively aligned, reinforcing the ongoing uptrend,” said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

According to him, the support for Bank Nifty is placed near 57,400 – 57,300, while a sustained move beyond this zone could open the path toward 58,200 – 58,350. Overall, he believes Nifty Bank remains in a strong position, and any slight pullback can be considered a buying opportunity.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd noted that the Bank Nifty index formed a bullish candle on both the daily and weekly charts, reflecting continued strength.

“On the downside, major support for Bank Nifty is placed near the bullish gap zone around 56,920. As long as the index holds above 56,920, the ongoing bullish momentum is likely to persist. On the upside, Bank Nifty could extend the rally towards 58,000 – 58,500 levels. Hence, traders are advised to maintain a buy-on-dips strategy in Bank Nifty for the short term,” said Yedve.

Bajaj Broking Research said that Bank Nifty formed a strong bull candle with a higher high and higher low, signaling strength.

“Going ahead, bias remains positive and the Bank Nifty index may head towards 58,500 and 59m000 levels in the coming sessions, with immediate support placed at 57,000 - 56,700 levels being the recent low and recent gap area,” said the brokerage firm.