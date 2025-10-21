Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 21 on Muhurat trading 2025

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, the special Muhurat trading session for Diwali 2025, amid positive global market cues.

Gift Nifty remains closed today due to the Indian stock market holiday on account of Diwali 2025.

India’s major bourses — the BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) — will hold a special Diwali Muhurat trading session today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The Muhurat trading session today will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

On Monday, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the fourth consecutive session and ended higher.

The Sensex rallied 411.18 points, or 0.49%, to close at 84,363.37, while the Nifty 50 settled 133.30 points, or 0.52%, higher at 25,843.15.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a spinning top pattern on the daily chart, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

“A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart with a long upper shadow. Technically, this market action indicates an uptrend continuation pattern with minor volatility at the highs. We observe a decisive breakout of the crucial hurdle of around 24,500 levels as per daily and weekly chart and the market is in a sharp up trended movement post breakout. This is a positive indication,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 continues to be positive and the next upside levels to be watched are around 26,300 in the next one week.

“However, having moved up sharply, minor consolidation or dip can’t be ruled out in the short term, which could be a buying opportunity. Immediate support is placed at 25,700,” said Shetti.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities, noted that the Nifty 50 index is currently trading above its key moving averages, which reinforces the underlying bullish trend. Additionally, momentum indicators are signalling strength, suggesting that the rally may have more legs in the short term.

“Going ahead, the support zone of 25,750 – 25,700 will be crucial for the index. As long as Nifty 50 holds above the 25,700 level, it is likely to maintain its upward trajectory. On the upside, the index is poised to test the psychological milestone of 26,000, with a potential extension towards 26,200 in the near term,” said Shah.

The festive tailwinds, coupled with technical strength, are setting the stage for a vibrant market performance as investors look forward to a prosperous Samvat, he added.

Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd. said that the Nifty 50 formed a Doji candle on the daily chart, indicating indecision at higher levels.

“While a brief pause in the uptrend cannot be ruled out, the overall structure remains positive, with the next target seen around the 26,000 level in the near term. The support base continues to shift higher, now placed at 25,600. At current levels, the risk–reward ratio appears unfavourable for fresh entries, hence buying on dips would be a prudent strategy,” said Jain.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index gained 319.85 points, or 0.55%, to close at 58,033.20 on Monday, forming a bullish candle with a long upper shadow, reflecting selling pressure at higher levels.

“Bank Nifty index has now inched closer to the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level placed near 58,350, suggesting that the ongoing rally may encounter a minor hurdle around this zone. The broader trend remains strongly positive, with all major moving averages sloping upward and supporting a higher-high and higher-low pattern. The RSI is placed around 77, remains elevated, but has not yet shown any signs of exhaustion,” said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

According to him, the support remains near 57,750 – 57,600, while the resistance is placed at 58,300 – 58,400.

“Overall, the outlook remains optimistic, and as long as the Bank Nifty index sustains above 57,400, the uptrend is expected to continue with potential for fresh highs in the near term,” Mehra said.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. said that the immediate support for Bank Nifty is seen near 57,830, while major support lies around 56,920, where the bullish gaps are placed.

“As long as the Bank Nifty index remains above 56,920, the ongoing bullish momentum is likely to persist. On the upside, Bank Nifty could extend its rally towards the 58,500 – 59,000 zone. Hence, traders are advised to continue with a buy-on-dips approach for the short term,” said Yedve.