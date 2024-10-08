Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 8

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Tuesday following weakness in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,885 level, a discount of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the domestic equity benchmark indices ended lower, extending its losing streak for the sixth consecutive session.

The Sensex plunged 638.45 points, or 0.78%, to close at 81,050.00, while the Nifty 50 settled 218.85 points, or 0.87%, lower at 24,795.75.

Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, which is indicating a continuation of steep downside momentum.

“The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms on the daily chart seems to have been negated by the Nifty 50 moving below the last higher bottom of 24,753 levels on Monday. Hence, this market action indicates that any upside bounces from here or from the lows could be short lived and that could possibly form a new lower top,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Shetti believes the underlying trend of Nifty 50 remains negative and having declined below the crucial support of 25,100 - 25,000 levels recently, Nifty 50 could slide down towards another lower support of around 24,500 - 24,400 in the near term.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 continued its sharp downside momentum for the sixth consecutive session on October 7 and closed the day lower by 218 points below 25,000 level.

“Nifty continued its downward move and tested its support zone of 24,750 - 24,800 levels in yesterday's session. From a short term perspective, the index is in an oversold zone and pullback from current levels can be seen that can take Nifty 50 towards 25,200 / 25,350 levels,” said Aditya Agarwal Head of Derivatives & Technical Analysis at Sanctum Wealth.

However, he believes the undertone still remains bearish and any upside will be short lived and used by traders to initiate fresh short positions. A close below 24,700 can further deteriorate the sentiments and in that scenario index can gradually correct towards 24,450 / 24,249 levels in next few sessions.

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today recommends using a ‘sell on rise’ strategy in the market.

“The volatility index surged 70% this week, which indicates a signal to remain cautious, especially for investors with less than two years of experience. To manage the fluctuations, they should keep their portfolio hedged. Considering these aspects, we can expect the benchmark index Nifty 50 to gain support between 24,630 and 24,470 and face resistance between 24,930 and 25,040,” Ambala said.

Dr. Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in noted that the Nifty 50 closed at its crucial support at 24,800 levels, while all the momentum indicators have turned to oversold region which can also be a possible reason for Nifty 50 to see once again a dead cat bounce which will still be short-lived.

“Also, the index has closed at its 20 EMA (Exponential Moving Average) support, which can also be a reason for a small bounce. However, a weekly closing below the 24,800 can trigger further downside up to 24,000 levels and below. Options writer's data showed a significant increase in call writing and short covering in ITM puts, indicating weakness in the index,” Dwarakanath said.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index declined 983.15 points, or 1.91%, to close at 50,478.90 on Monday, forming a big red candle on the daily timeframe.

“Bank Nifty has closed below its support of 51,300 levels and also has broken the 20 EMA line, indicating weakness in the index. The next immediate support for the index is at 49,500 levels which is 1,000 points away from the present closing. Daily chart, the ADX DI- line is sharply rising along with the ADX average line, indicating weakness to continue. Options writer's data showed a significant increase in call writing and short covering in ITM puts, indicating weakness in the index,” said Dwarakanath.

According to Aditya Agarwal, Bank Nifty index will find immediate support around 50,100 / 49,750 levels and can see pullback from those levels. However, 51,260 / 51,840 will act as a strong supply zone for Bank Nifty and from those levels fresh selling can be seen.