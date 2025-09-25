Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 25 after drop in global markets

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to extend losses for the fifth consecutive session and open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,071 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the equity market indices extended losses for the fourth consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 closing below 25,100 level.

The Sensex dropped 386.47 points, or 0.47%, to close at 81,715.63, while the Nifty 50 settled 112.60 points, or 0.45%, lower at 25,056.90.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex is holding a lower top formation on intraday charts, and on daily charts, it has formed a bearish candle, which is largely negative.

“We are of the view that the intraday market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of the 81,500 level. Below this, Sensex could slip to 81,200 - 81,000. On the flip side, above 82,000, the pullback move could extend up to 82,300 - 82,500. The intraday market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market said that the immediate resistance for Sensex is seen at 82,000 – 82,100, and a convincing move above this may propel the index toward 82,500.

“On the downside, support lies at 81,200 – 81,000. Breaching this zone could bring 80,500 as the next test for market sentiment,” Jain said.

Nifty OI Data Derivatives positioning reflects a cautious undertone, with call writers continuing to outpace put writers.

“Fresh Nifty open interest (OI) addition of 1.12 crore contracts at the 25,500 strike has established this level as a formidable resistance ceiling. Conversely, significant Put OI of 1.14 crore contracts at 25,000 reinforces this band as immediate support. The concurrent buildup of positions on both sides at near-the-money strikes underscores the prevailing indecision, hinting at a likely range-bound phase,” said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) eased to 0.78 from 0.86, tilting sentiment slightly bearish and indicating sellers still maintain an edge.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle with a lower high and lower low on the daily chart, indicating continued profit booking.

“A reasonable bear candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this market action indicates weakness in the market with volatility. Though, Nifty 50 placed at the lows of 4 days decline, still there is no indication of any reversal pattern forming at the lows,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

According to him, the short-term trend of the market continues to be negative. Nifty 50 is now sliding down to the crucial lower support of 24,900 levels as per weekly chart. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,150.

Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd. noted that the Nifty 50 has now completed a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 24,404 to the recent peak of 25,448, with the key level around 25,050.

“A decisive move below this level could open the door for further downside towards 24,920, which coincides with the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, as well as the 50% retracement of the recent uptrend. Despite the ongoing weakness, the broader structure remains positive as long as Nifty 50 holds above 24,900. On the upside, a breakout above 25,150 would invalidate the current bearish setup and may trigger a short-covering rally towards 25,300,” said Jain.

Mayank Jain said that the immediate resistance for Nifty 50 is at 25,200 – 25,250, and a decisive break above this level may lift the index toward 25,350. Strong support is placed at 25,000 – 24,950, and if this zone breaks, then maybe 24,800 will act as the support.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty slipped 388.25 points, or 0.70%, to close at 55,121.50 on Wednesday, forming a bearish candle, with the day’s high remaining much lower than the previous session’s high, reflecting a slight loss of positive momentum.

“Bank Nifty has closed below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 55,270 and is now about to test the 38.2% retracement. Slipping below this level may drag the index further towards the 50% retracement near the 54,700 zone. On the higher side, 55,500 has become immediate resistance, and only a decisive close above this mark would alleviate the current pressure. On the hourly timeframe, Nifty Bank is consolidating around 55,100, with repeated rejections near the 55,300 levels,” said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

The RSI has dropped to 51 on the daily chart and slipped near 40 on the hourly timeframe, reflecting a loss of strength. The daily MACD remains in positive territory.

“The broader trend remains constructive above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at 54,620, but the near-term setup suggests extended consolidation with a downward trend. Unless Nifty Bank closes back above 55,500, the index may drift lower towards 54,800 – 54,600,” Mehra said.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities, the 55,100 – 55,000 zone will act as an immediate support for Bank Nifty, and a sustained move below 55,000 can lead to the throwback extending further in the Index towards 54,500.

“On the upside, the zone of 55,500 - 55,600 is likely to act as an immediate resistance. Any follow through buying above this zone can lead to resumption of uptrend in the Index,” said Shah.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. highlighted that the Bank Nifty index formed a red candle on the daily scale, signalling persistent selling pressure.

“On the downside, immediate support is placed at 54,800, followed by 54,500. On the upside, the zone of 56,000 – 56,160 will act as a significant resistance. Hence, adopting a buy-near-support and sell-near-resistance approach is recommended in Bank Nifty for the short term,” said Yedve.