Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 26 after Trump tariffs on pharma

“Bank Nifty index is now hovering close to the 38.2% retracement at 54,950, and slipping below this zone could open the way for a further decline towards 54,700, followed by 54,500. On the higher side, 55,300 has turned into immediate resistance, and a close above this zone would be required to indicate a potential reversal,” said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.