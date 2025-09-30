Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 30

“We are of the view that the short-term market outlook is weak, but since it is oversold, a strong possibility of a quick pullback rally cannot be ruled out. For day traders, 80,800 would act as an immediate resistance zone. If Sensex successfully clears this zone, it could bounce back up to 81,000 - 81,300. On the other side, below 80,300, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below this level, Sensex could retest the levels of 80,000 - 79,800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.