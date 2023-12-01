Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on December 1
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 20,332 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,269.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message