Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on December 4
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 20,630 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,360.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today are expected to open sharply higher led by strong domestic cues after the announcement of four state assembly election results.
