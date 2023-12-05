Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on December 5
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat to positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 20,823 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,804.
The Indian stock market today may take a breather and open on a flat note after witnessing a stellar rally in the previous session. Weak global cues may weigh on sentiment.
