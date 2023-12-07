Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on December 7
Nifty 50 formed a dragonfly doji like pattern which hints at top reversal. Nifty could now remain in the 21,000 - 20,852 band for the near term. December 7 is the 8th day of rise which is a Fibonacci number and normally suggest a change of trend, analysts said.
The Indian stock market indices continued their upward trajectory, hitting record highs, with the benchmark Nifty 50 likely to touch the 21,000-mark for the first time ever. Global market cues suggest a higher start for Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
