Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on December 8
Nifty 50, Sensex today: The Nifty remained sideways during the previous session, hovering within the bands of 20,850-20,950. Analysts say that sentiment remains somewhat cautious ahead of the RBI policy meet.
Domestic markets took a breather ahead of the monetary policy outcome by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their seven-day winning streak in the previous session.
