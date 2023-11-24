Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 24
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,873 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,875.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note Friday, tracking muted trends in global peers. The Asian markets traded with gains while the US markets were shut on account of Thanksgiving holiday.
