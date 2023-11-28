Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 28
Mixed global cues indicate muted start for Sensex and Nifty 50. Asian stocks slightly higher, dollar at three-month low.
Today's mixed global cues indicated a somewhat muted start for the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty opened at around 19,868 level, 0.6% higher, as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,856.50.
