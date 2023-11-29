Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 29
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 20,031 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,953.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Wednesday following mixed global market cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message