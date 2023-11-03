The Indian benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open higher on Friday led by positive global cues after a dovish US Federal Reserve .

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,354 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,249.

The equity markets rallied on Thursday with both the benchmark indices gaining over half a percent each.

The BSE Sensex ended 489.57 points higher at 64,080.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 rallied 144.10 points, or 0.76%, to close at 19,133.25.

Nifty 50 formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow, which is indicating high wave type candle formation.

“After reversing down from near the crucial resistance of 19,200 levels, the market has not shown any sharp weakness recently. The decline with range bound action of the last two sessions has resulted in Nifty marching towards the hurdle again. This is a positive indication," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term uptrend trend for Nifty 50 remains intact and there is a possibility of the index moving towards 19,200-19,300 levels again in the coming sessions before consolidating again from the highs.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Call Options, Put Options Data

Analyzing the Open Interest (OI) Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 19,200 followed by 19,500 strike prices. On the put side, the highest OI is at 19,000 strike price, noted Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

Nifty 50

The Nifty index has formed a doji candle on the daily chart, reflecting a state of indecision as a battle between the bulls and the bears unfolds.

“Downside support is apparent in the 19,000-18,900 range, with visible fresh put writing for the upcoming weekly expiry. Immediate resistance is situated at the 19,200 level, and a breakthrough at this point could trigger fresh short covering, potentially propelling the index towards 19,300-19,350," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index surged 316 points to end at 43,017 on November 2, forming Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart.

“Bank Nifty's daily chart reveals an indecisive doji candle formation, signaling uncertainty in the Index. The index failed to close above its critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 43,200, implying strong resistance at this level. To consider a long position in Bank Nifty, it's advisable to wait for a sustained breakthrough above the 200-day SMA, which could indicate a potential upward trend," Shah said.

