Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 6
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,455 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,296.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to see a strong opening on Monday tracking positive global cues amid a rally in Asian markets and US stocks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message