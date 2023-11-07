Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 7
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,462 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,484.
The Indian stock market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex today are expected to open lower tracking weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message