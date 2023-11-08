Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 8
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,513 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,480.
The Indian stock market is likely to open flat with a positive bias on Wednesday amid gains in global peers. The benchmark equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex today are likely to see rangebound trade after a flat closing in the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started