The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a steady note Thursday following positive global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,846 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,851.

The domestic equity indices extended gains into the second consecutive session on Wednesday tracking gains in global peers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE Sensex closed 393.69 points higher at 66,473.05, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 climbed 121.50 points to 19,811.35.

Nifty 50 formed a reasonable bullish candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow indicating an upside continuation pattern.

“Nifty witnessed minor upside breakout of the immediate resistance of around 19,700-19,750 levels, with gap up opening and the present upside gap could be considered as a bullish breakaway gap. Minor degree positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms observed on the daily timeframe chart," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short term trend for Nifty 50 continues to be positive, while a decisive move above 19,800 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next upside levels of 20,000-20,200 in the near term.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today::

Nifty The bullish sentiment prevailed in the Nifty 50 index on Wednesday.

“On the hourly chart, the Nifty has moved above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) following a breakout from an inverted head and shoulders pattern. In the short term, the index is likely to maintain its momentum. On the upside, it could potentially approach the 20,000 level," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The support range is positioned at 19,700 - 19,750, he added.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index remained consolidated on weekly F&O expiry day and ended 157 points higher at 44,517. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The index experienced a consolidation phase on the day of expiry, with support evident at 44,400 and resistance at 44,700 levels. The overall undertone of the index remains bullish, suggesting that a "buy on dip" approach is appropriate," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

According to Shah, if the index manages to break above the 44,700 level, it is likely to see further upside potential toward the 45,000 mark.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!