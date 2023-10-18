The Indian stock market indices are expected to open flat on Wednesday following mixed global cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,790 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,809.

Markets rose on October 17 to snap three days of losses aided by encouraging global cues.

The Sensex closed 261.16 points higher at 66,428.09, while the Nifty 50 gained 79.75 points to end at 19,811.50.

Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with gap up opening and with small lower shadow. This market action indicates a gradual upside momentum in the market amidst a range movement.

Also Read: 7 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to robust US retail sales

“Smaller degree positive chart pattern like higher tops and higher bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart. Having formed a new higher bottom at 19,635 on 13th Oct, there is a possibility of Nifty moving above 19,850 levels in the coming session to form another higher top of the sequence," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

According to Shetti, the short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound action.

“Nifty is expected to face patchy road ahead on the upside, as it could encounter multiple resistances like 19,850 (previous swing high), 19,950 (up trend line hurdle) and 20,115 (previous opening down gap) in the near term," Shetti said.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50

“The short-term trend remains strong as the index sustains above critical moving averages on the daily timeframe. A "buy on dips" strategy is favored as long as it remains above 19,550. On the higher end, it might move towards 20,000-20,200," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Also Read: Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —October 18

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index witnessed a persistent struggle between the bulls and the bears, resulting in the index closing around the resistance level of 44,500. The index ended 184 points higher at 44,410.

“This signifies ongoing uncertainty and indecision among market participants. The index is currently stuck within a broad trading range, with support around 44,000 and resistance at 45,000. This range-bound movement suggests a lack of a clear, sustained trend in either direction. Despite the sideways trading range, the overall sentiment within this range remains bullish," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Investors are inclined to use dips in the market as buying opportunities, reflecting confidence in the potential for upward movements, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!